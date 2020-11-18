Wednesday morning forecast November 18th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are just a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday, but still in the 60s. Scattered showers are continuing through the morning hours, reaching more than half an inch in northern San Luis Obispo County, up to a quarter inch on the Central Coast, and up to a tenth of an inch south of Point Conception.

The marine layer will expand a bit and we will see partly cloudy skies across much of the region Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild to cool.

By Friday, an air mass will slightly warm the region. T tightening northerly pressure gradient will bring gusty winds into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, dry troughs will move across the area. Skies will clear a bit, but temperatures will stay close to normal.