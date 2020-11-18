Mild fall conditions through weekend

Local Forecast

Slowly warming temperatures are expected into the weekend with locally breezy north to northeast winds at times.

A weak cold front brought some light showers to the area Wednesday morning. Most locations saw just a couple hundredths of an inch but a few spots in northwestern San Luis Obispo County did get more than a quarter of an inch.

Thursday we expect partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. In general we're looking at a slow warming trend through Saturday but with varying amounts of clouds. Models showing a big increase in high level moisture Thursday night into Friday ahead of the next little trough that will cloud things up quite a bit but otherwise no real impacts and some gusty northerly winds at times across southern Santa Barbara County starting Thursday night but again mostly below advisory levels.

Highs over the next couple of days will be in the mid 60s to low 70.

Looks dry and mild for Thanksgiving. Potentially some gusty north to northeast winds. Chances for rain the rest of the month look minimal at best.