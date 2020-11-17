Tuesday morning forecast November 17th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dipping down significantly today, in some cities by up to 20 degrees. A cold front is approaching us from the Pacific Northwest, bringing some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s.

There is a wind advisory in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County mountains and valleys until noon. Sustained winds will be between 20-40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, there is a significant chance of rain across the region, particularly north of Point Conception. Temperatures will cool by an additional couple of degrees.

Broad troughs will keep the region slightly cooler than normal through the remainder of the week.

There is a possibility of warming next week with a ridge of high pressure developing.