Monday morning forecast November 16th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are well above average because of a ridge of high pressure, combined with offshore flow. There is potential to break some records with temperatures mainly in the 70s to 80s, and even potentially reaching the 90 degree mark in San Luis Obispo.

Some Santa Ana winds are blowing, bringing humidity down to the teens. With dry, warm conditions and offshore flow, there is elevated fire risk.

The ridge of high pressure will move east by Tuesday, taking temperatures down a little bit. A cold front will approach from British Columbia and onshore flow will return. There is a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. The best chance at rain is in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Broad troughs on the West coast should keep everyone cooler than normal through the end of the week.