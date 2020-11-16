Cooler weather for rest of the week

Local Forecast

Very warm out there Monday, tomorrow a sharp cooling trend kicks in along with more cloud cover. Wednesday we expect light showers across the Central Coast. Wind Advisory currently in effect for all local mountains.

Gusty southerly winds are expected tonight in the mountains. Prompting a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county's mountains form 10PM Monday until 12PM Tuesday.

The shift in winds will lead to an abrupt cool down starting Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop 20 degrees in some locations brining them back to near average in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will spread light rain across the Central Coast Tuesday night into Wednesday with a possibility as it making it as far south as Santa Barbara.

Cooler weather will continue into Thursday with highs mostly in the 60s to lower 70s. Northerly flow will be increasing through the day and some gusty sundowner winds are likely in southern Santa Barbara County Thursday evening, possibly near advisory levels.

The weekend will bring more sunshine with mild temperatures.