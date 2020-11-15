Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 15th

Local Forecast

An absolutely beautiful day with very warm temperatures and plenty of Fall sunshine. We do have a couple of areas under weather advisories. Portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are expected to see winds from the northeast through Monday. Along the coast, very high tides will combine with above normal surf heights to create possible coastal flooding Monday morning.

Looking ahead, high pressure will hold with the winds from the northeast creating a moderate Santa Ana across Southern California through Monday. Temperatures will reach in the 70's and 80's with even a few low 90's possible. This means critical fire weather is expected as well. The good news is that the winds should rapidly decrease by late Monday. In fact, we are tracking another strong Pacific storm that will swing in from the north on Tuesday and Wednesday. As we have seen more than once in this early part of the rain season, most of the moisture will stay to our north. Best forecast models have some of our northern areas getting up one tenth to a quarter of an inch. The further south you go, those numbers drop with pretty much nothing expected south of Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will cool through the second half of the work week and then rise slowly in to next weekend. Skies will stay cloudy through late in the work week before gradually clearing in to the weekend.