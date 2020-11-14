Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures today did manage to creep up a few degrees with most areas averaging near normals for this time of year. Building high pressure is going to create breezy to gusty northerly winds through on Sunday. Winds will hopefully stay below advisory or warning thresholds and we keep a close eye on them through the day. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 60's and 70's for all areas.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually turn the winds more northeast and moderate Santa Ana is expected for Southern California through Monday. Temperatures will reach in the 70's and 80's with even a few low 90's possible. This means critical fire weather is expected as well. The good news is that the winds should rapidly decrease by late Monday. In fact, we are tracking another strong Pacific storm that will swing in from the north on Tuesday and Wednesday. As we have seen more than once in this early part of the rain season, most of the moisture will stay to our north. Best forecast models have some of our northern areas getting up one tenth to a quarter of an inch. The further south you go, those numbers drop with pretty much nothing expected south of Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will cool through the second half of the work week and then rise slowly in to next weekend. Skies will stay cloudy through late in the work week beofre gradually clearing in to the weekend.