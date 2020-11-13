Mild warming trend for weekend

Local Forecast

Cooler than normal conditions will continue through Saturday, with gusty northwest to north winds focused over Santa Barbara County. It will be much warmer Sunday and Monday with some gusty offshore winds. Cooler but still above normal conditions Tuesday through Wednesday, then more cooling Thursday and Friday. Chances for light rain sometime from Tuesday night through Thursday, mainly northern areas.

A rapidly weakening cold front, currently moving into San Francisco brought some light drizzle into our local area. The biggest impact we are seeing is wind. Wind advisory in effect for Santa Barbara South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains until 3 Saturday morning and for the Ventura County Mountains until 10AM.

On Saturday, things will be drying out and while the winds will weaken, gusty north to northeast winds are expected near Montecito. Northerly flow continues on Sunday, with northeast winds possibly all day on the Central Coast. This period of steady offshore flow should limit low clouds and fog starting Sunday morning. All of this will add up to steady warming over the weekend, with temperatures near normal on Saturday, and 5-10 degrees warmer on Sunday.

Monday the warming trend continue with highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Cooler weather and more cloud cover arrives by Wednesday.