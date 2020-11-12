Thursday morning forecast November 12th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Thursday are still in the 60s with little change from Wednesday. There are patchy low clouds across the central coast and Santa Ynez Valley in the morning hours.

The region will have northerly flow Friday night with a minor sundowner event on the south coast of Santa Barbara County. Gusts north to northwest are expected to only reach up to 35 mph and stay below advisory level.

Saturday will have dry, northwest flow and a ridge of high pressure approaching. High pressure will peak Monday, which combined with offshore flow will create a major bump up in temperature.

That ridge will turn east on Tuesday and a trough will move in from the west, dropping temperatures to near average.