Wednesday morning forecast November 11th

Temperatures are just a touch higher today, but still in the 60s across the board. Morning temperatures, likewise, will be a degree or two warmer as the cold air mass modifies.

Clouds will increase late Wednesday into Thursday as the flow turns more westerly because of a trough in the pacific northwest. Temperatures may decrease a couple of degrees. At this point, there is not enough moisture in the air for the trough to produce rain in our region.

North flow will come Friday night on the south coast with a mild sundowner event. Gusts will only reach up to 35 mph. We will heat up a couple degrees Saturday with dry northwest flow.

Offshore flow will develop Sunday, which combined with a high pressure system will significantly heat temperatures into Monday. That ridge moves sharply to the east Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down.