Chilly weather with breezy conditions ahead

Local Forecast

Overnight temperatures will be chilly again across interior valleys along with patchy dense fog along the coast, then expect increasing high clouds for most areas Thursday. A slow warming trend is expected through Saturday along with locally gusty sundowner winds for the Santa Barbara County canyons starting Thursday evening. Much warmer weather and offshore breezes are expected by Sunday and Monday.

Thursday will stay chilly with highs in the 60s, lows will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy conditions are expected Thursday night through Saturday.

Northerly flow will come Friday night on the south coast with a mild sundowner event. Gusts will reach up to 35 mph.

Offshore flow will develop Sunday, which combined with a high pressure system will significantly heat temperatures into Monday. This will bring cities back into the upper 70s to low 80s. That ridge moves sharply to the east Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down.