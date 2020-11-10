Tuesday morning forecast November 10th

Local Forecast

Temperatures remain cold after another chilly night. Highs will be in the 60s across the region.

Leave extra time to defrost your windshield and drive on your commute. Again with subfreezing temperatures, there is a freeze warning in effect in the Santa Ynez valley and Ventura County interior areas until 9:00 am, as well as a hard freeze warning in the San Luis Obispo interior valleys until 9:00 am. With temperatures reaching near freezing in the central coast and Ventura coastal valleys, there is a frost advisory in effect.

Dry northwest flow is sticking with us Tuesday and into Wednesday, keeping temperatures cooler. Clouds will start to reenter the picture Thursday with flow turning more westerly in response to a trough in the pacific northwest.

The trough moves over us Thursday overnight, giving a slight chance of rain. Any rain will be under a tenth of an inch. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly Thursday before increasing over the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures should reach normal again with offshore flow developing.