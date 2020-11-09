Winter weather arrived early

Local Forecast

It is chilly out there with mostly sunny skies. Tonight we are expecting freezing temperatures for the Central Coast and valleys. Freeze warnings in effect from midnight until 9 Tuesday morning. Rain chances back in the forecast on Friday



Clear skies and below normal temperatures are expected through Thursday morning with near or below freezing temperatures during the early morning hours across inland areas. Clouds will increase on Thursday leading to a chance of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing into Friday morning. Warmer weather expected over the weekend with temperatures returning to normal by Sunday.

Cold overnight temps as dry air and a cold air mass combine to help drop temperatures below freezing across our valleys. Thus, another night of frost/freeze headlines and likely some Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear except possibly some small afternoon cumulus over the peaks. Afternoon temps will continue to be 5-10 degrees below normal in the low to mid 60s.

Another system is possible on Thursday night into Friday. This has a chance of brining us a tenth of an inch of rain. Highest in San Luis Obispo County and lowest south of Point Conception.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected for the weekend into early next week as a weak upper ridge develops and gradients turn lightly offshore.