Monday morning forecast November 9th

Temperatures are well below average, reaching only the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. There will be very low overnight temperatures, reaching at or below freezing in valleys and interior areas.

With subfreezing temperatures, there is a freeze warning in effect in the Santa Ynez valley and Ventura County interior areas until 8:00 am, as well as a hard freeze warning in the San Luis Obispo interior valleys until 8:00 am. With temperatures reaching freezing in the central coast valleys, there is a frost advisory in effect. Take plants indoors overnight, and protect pets from cold outdoor temperatures.

With a cold air mass developing and clearer skies, Monday night could be even colder. Expect freeze warnings to be called again for the overnight hours.

By the end of the week, another trough will move in, creating a wet weather pattern. There is a slight chance of rain again at the end of this week. There may also be gusty winds, though temperatures are looking to be slightly warmer.