Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 7th

Local Forecast

Winter like weather roared in to our region today bringing mostly light showers, cool temperatures and plenty of wind. More showers are possible through the late night and in to Sunday. Advisories for wind, frost, mountain snow and even high surf are in effect through at least early Sunday and expect temperatures to remain very cool.

A large and strong area of low pressure remains entrenched along the West Coast. This is helping to guide waves of moisture from the north and down on top of us. The trajectory of the moisture is just over land and not enough over water, so rain totals won't be overly impressive. We have seen about a tenth to slightly more than a quarter of an inch and even a few snow flurries above 4 to 5,000 feet. As we head through Monday, high pressure will build back in and keep even more waves of moisture from the north from reaching in to most of California. Temperatures will try to rebound a little through next week, but stay on the cool to mild side. By late in the week, more clouds will start build across the region. Our long range forecast models are hinting that more showers are possible next weekend. It's still very early to make a definitive call, but we'll keep a close eye on things. If more rain is headed our way, we will update the forecast frequently and keep you informed!