Thursday evening forecast November 5th

Local Forecast

After a hot and dry Thursday, temperatures will remain somewhat warm overnight before a significant temperature drop Friday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s across the board, making for a difference of upwards of 20 degrees.

An upper low will approach us from the pacific northwest Friday, bringing high clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy everywhere. A high surf advisory will go into place at 10:00 am on the central coast and remain in effect until Monday at 4:00 pm. Waves will be between 12-16 feet with dangerous rip currents.

Over the weekend, westerly flow and that upper low will bring rain, the potential for which is greatest on the central coast. The central coast could see up to half an inch of rain, whereas elsewhere could see up to a quarter of an inch. Areas above 4,000 feet will also see a dusting of snow. Sunday, the area will see less potential for rain, but wind will increase greatly. There is a chance a wind advisory could be put in place.

Next week, a second upper low will be to the east, bringing exceptionally cold mornings, even reaching freezing inland. Temperatures will be below normal.