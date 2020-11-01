Sunday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

A very nice day yet again despite some patchy beach fog. Most areas saw temperatures well above normal with highs in the 70's and 80's. We also saw more moisture drifting up from an area of low pressure to our south. As expected, no rain was officially recorded, but some reports of a few drops did occur. The lower levels of the atmosphere are just too dry, so the clouds made for a pretty sky despite the hopes for some much needed rainfall.

Looking ahead, high pressure will hold firm across the region and for that matter, most of the West Coast. The marine layer will still linger, but be confined to just the immediate coast at best. Mild to moderate offshore breezes or winds are expected through much of the upcoming work week. This means temperatures will continue to be very warm and even hot! By late in the work and in to next weekend, our long range forecast computer sees high pressure breaking down quickly. This is making for an interesting weather change. A very cold pocket of air along with some light moisture could drop far enough south and bring us some showers. It's still early and the forecast could change, but a definite cooling trend is likely along with gusty northwest winds. Weekend temperatures could easily be 20 plus degrees cooler than what we will see mid week. Hopefully we will see some much needed rain and mountain snowfall across much of California, but it appears that the system will be a little too far inland for that.