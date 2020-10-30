Friday morning forecast October 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are about the same as Thursday, if not a degree or two cooler. A light sea breeze is pausing the warming trend. The coasts will be in the 70s and inland in the low to mid 80s.

There is potential for some patchy low clouds overnight in coastal areas. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly clear through the day across the region.

Offshore flow will return and increase over the Halloween weekend, heating up temperatures by a couple degrees each day. The heat is expected to stick through Monday.

A weak trough enters the picture Tuesday, cooling us down a couple degrees, but staying warm and dry through the end of the week.