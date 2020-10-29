Thursday morning forecast October 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to warm with light offshore flow. Expect temps a couple of degrees above normal, in the 70s on the coasts and low 80s inland. Overnight lows are on the chilly side with minimal cloud cover.

Friday, a nice sea breeze will cool conditions ever so slightly. Then, temperatures will pick right back up into the Halloween weekend.

A weak trough will bring more cloud cover and cooler temperatures Tuesday into the rest of next week. Temps will still remain above normal.