Tuesday morning forecast October 27th

Local Forecast

Temperatures remain in the 60s to 70s across the region, and will continue to warm through the end of the week.

A red flag advisory is in place in Ventura County until 6:00 pm. Conditions are windy and dry, with a wind advisory in place in the valley areas until 3:00 pm. Relative humidity will reach the single digits at times. With increased blowing dust, there is an air quality alert in effect until 9:00 am also.

Offshore flow will weaken slightly, but will continue through Friday. The marine layer remains minimal, but will expand again Thursday and Friday.

A weak trough will move into the area over the weekend. Skies are expected to be very cloudy across the region on Halloween, but temperatures will stay warm before cooling again next week.