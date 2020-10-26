Bright and breezy start to the week

Local Forecast

Major weather story is for Ventrua County which has strong Santa Ana winds creating critical fire weather. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have peaceful fall weather with comfortable near average temperatures and partly cloudy skies. A warming trend is expected through much of the week with continued weak offshore flow.

Critical fire weather for Ventura County a red flag warning for the county is in effect until 6PM Tuesday. A wind advisory is in effect for Ventura County valleys until 3PM Tuesday.

Temperatures are close to average for this time of year. In the upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast and mid to upper 70s for the valleys. Temperatures will stay similar for the rest of the week with just a slight increase as we head towards the weekend. Overnight lows are chilly in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

A pretty quiet pattern for the end of the week into early next week. A ridge of high pressure will bring slightly warmer temps to inland areas before leveling off Saturday and Sunday as a very weak upper trough moves through. Overall most areas should have near to slightly above normal temperatures through the period. Onshore flow is expected to remain fairly weak through the period but we may start to see some increase in marine layer clouds this weekend.