Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 24th

Local Forecast

Another cloudy and cool day as a Pacific Storm rolls through the West Coast. We still could see some light rain or drizzle for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be cooler than normal with highs only in the 60's and 70's for all areas.

Looking ahead, as is often this time of year, some very quick and very noticeable weather changes are ahead. A large area of very cold air is crashing in from the north as well as some very disorganized and weak pockets of moisture. The clouds have thickened up the threat for sprinkles lingers. However, just to our east is where the bulk of the storminess is and as the storm pushes farther east, we will then see a building Santa Ana wind by Monday! In fact, High Wind Warnings are already in place as well as Fire Weather Warnings for much of Southern California, including Ventura County. This means we go from a gloomy and potentially wet Sunday to a dry and gusty Monday. Hopefully the winds do not create more problems for fire fighters, but they will be on guard through about mid week. An interesting quirk to this upcoming Santa Ana is the lingering cold air to our north and east. Normally we associate Santa Anas with very warm temperatures. Because the air mass is so cold, the air will warm, but overall, temperatures won't be that much above normal for this time of year! By the middle of next week, winds should ease and more clouds will return with mild temperatures holding through Halloween and in to the start of November.