Slight chance of showers for this weekend

Local Forecast

An approaching upper low will bring a cooling trend to the area through the weekend, with low clouds moving well inland each night. Patchy drizzle will be possible through Saturday. A chance of light rain is expected south of Point Conception Saturday night and Sunday. Clearing skies with strong and gusty Santa Ana winds are likely Sunday night and Monday. Generally fair weather with above normal daytime temperatures is expected Tuesday through Friday. A fire weather watch is in effect for Ventura County Monday and Tuesday. This is due to gusty winds forecasted through Ventura County.

This weekend we expect cool and cloudy conditions. Temperatures are well below average in the 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. Drizzle as well as light showers are possible this weekend. Amounts will be very small if any at all.

Sunday night, a strong northerly flow aloft and good cold air advection down to lower levels will help to drive potentially damaging north to northeast winds into the mountains and valleys. A high wind watch is in effect for the Ventura County mountains Monday 12AM through 3PM. A fire weather watch is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday night.

All local cities will see more sunshine and a warming trend begin on Monday bringing highs back into the 70s at the coast and 80s inland.