Monday morning forecast October 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are somewhat stagnant, still about 8 to 12 degrees above normal inland. Coast lines are at or slightly below normal. Most of the coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland will be mostly in the upper 80s. The Five Cities will see temperatures in the 60s.

Onshore flow is helping to deepen the marine layer. Overnight low clouds and fog will take over the coasts this week, at points even moving into the valleys.

Some light offshore flow will bring sunnier skies and slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday to areas south of Point Conception. There may be some gusty winds, but not enough to warrant an advisory.

This weekend may bring measurable rain. There is currently about a 10 percent chance of rain across the region on Saturday, before sunnier skies return on Sunday.