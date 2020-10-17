Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 17th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

So much appreciated relief did manage to develop across the region today. With that said, many inland areas were still very warm once again. We will continue to see a slow cool down through the remainder of the weekend. Patchy fog will slowly develop along the coast and it could be dense for some areas. For Sunday, look for patchy morning beach fog and mostly sunny skies inland. Highs will still be above normal, especially the further away from the coast you get.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to keep Pacific storms well to our north, but at least the extreme heat will likely not return anytime soon. Look for more fog along the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Temperatures will stay above normal through much of the work week before dropping to near and maybe even below normal by next weekend. Luckily this will help at least a little the ongoing fire fighting efforts across the state. Light winds and cooler temperatures are at least manageable and a far cry from the horrible hot temperatures and erratic offshore winds of last week. Unfortunately, no significant chance for rain appears in the extended forecast at this time.