Gradual heat relief arrives this weekend

Local Forecast

High pressure aloft combined with offshore flow will keep hot and dry weather over the area through Friday evening. Temperatures will gradually cool Saturday through next week but remain above normal especially away from the coast.

Friday was very hot with most locations in the upper 90s. Hot enough to break records in Camarillo at 105 and Paso Robles at 100. The heat advisory has been extended until 8 Friday night.

We will finally start getting some relief on Saturday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees in most locations. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s along the coast and 90s inland. Further cooling will arrive on Sunday along with a nice marine layer for most coastal spots in the morning. Temperatures will knock down a couple more degrees on Sunday.

There should be a further expansion of the low clouds along much of the coast each night. The cooling trend is expected to continue into midweek bringing us back to average for this time of year by Wednesday.