Friday morning forecast October 16th

Local Forecast

We have finally reached the last projected day of the heat wave. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to 90s on coastlines, and in the upper 90s inland. High pressure and offshore flow persist Friday, bringing hot and dry conditions with mostly clear skies. The heat advisory remains in place across the region until 5:00 pm.

A red flag alert continues in the Ventura County mountains through 6:00 pm Friday. Gusty northeast winds could reach up to 40 mph. The area will also see humidity as low as 5 percent and extreme heat.

Saturday, onshore flow reenters the picture, bringing the sea breeze to the coast. Everywhere will see a cool down between 5 to 10 degrees. Temperatures may cool an additional 3 to 6 degrees Sunday.

Next week, an eddy will enhance the overnight to morning low clouds. Temperatures will slightly decrease. However, temperatures will still remain above normal for the most part. Some beaches may reach normal to below normal temperatures.