Tuesday morning forecast October 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures remain well above normal, soaring in the 80s to 90s on the coasts and in the 90s inland. A heat advisory is in effect on the central coast through Wednesday at 5:00 pm. A heat advisory will start in the Santa Barbara County and Ventura county mountains at 11:00 am Tuesday, through the end of the week.

Hot, dry conditions and gusty winds are creating an elevated risk of fire. Wind gusts will reach between 25-35 mph in mountain and canyon areas. Avila and Pismo beaches will also experience significant warming with downslope winds.

Offshore flow is keeping skies clear of clouds. Humidity will be low.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to stay in the area through Friday, keeping the region hot. We will see some relief going into Saturday with onshore flow causing temperatures to cool by a few degrees, but still remaining above normal. Temperatures should reach near normal early next week.