Hot temperatures expected all week

Local Forecast

High pressure and weak offshore flow will bring clear skies along with hot and dry conditions to the area for the entire week. A cooling trend is expected over the weekend with temperatures returning to near normal early next week.



A very hot start to the week in many areas. Some of the biggest upward trends (up 20 or more degrees) were along the Central Coast where northeast winds created a strong downsloping effect that pushed temperatures well into the 90s even right at the coast.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Central Coast until Wednesday at 5PM, and for the mountains until Friday at 5PM.



Tuesday highs will be in the 80s and 90s along the coast under sunny skies and triple digits inland.



It will be breezy over the next few days but for now still not enough wind overall to warrant red flag warnings but conditions will still be highly elevated due to the heat, low humidities, and very dry fuels.



The hot weather will last at least through Friday then cooling as onshore flow returns over the weekend.