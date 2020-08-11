Tuesday evening forecast Aug. 11th

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds and fog will affect most coastal areas Tuesday night through Thursday night. A warming trend will bring daytime highs to near normal by Wednesday, then a heatwave will bring widespread temperatures well above average Friday through the weekend. Expect 80s at the coast and triple digits for our inland valleys.

Wednesday expect coasts and nearby valleys to still be near normal in the 70s along the coast, 80s for nearby valleys, and inland valleys in the 90s.

Thursday there is a chance for some mid level moisture from Hurricane Elida. This will bring us mid and high cloud cover with a chance for sprinkles. There is a chance for convection over the mountains.

The upper level high will strengthen over the forecast area and increase temperatures on Friday and through the weekend. This will bring us highs in the 80s along the coast and triple digits inland. Offshore northerly winds are also expected to increase during this time.