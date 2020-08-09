Sunday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

Another beautiful and mostly mild day across the region. Marine layer remains fully entrenched along the coastline and this will continue to be our main weather story for the start of the new work week ahead. So for tonight, look for more clouds and cool temperatures to gradually push inland late. The clouds will greet most of us on Monday morning before giving way to another great day with seasonal comfortable temperatures.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually build by mid week and this will likely bring us another heat wave. Inland areas by next weekend will either be very close to or above the 100-degree mark. Most coastal areas will still see some marine layer influence, but sunshine will be plentiful for everyone! One side note is the possibility for "Sundowner" or north winds for the Santa Barbara South Coast next weekend. It's still early, but will need to watch this closely. The winds can play havoc with both temperatures and humidty levels which can spell trouble for fire concerns. Again, we will monitor closely!