Saturday Evening Forecast August 8th

Local Forecast

More mostly mild weather for region as the onshore flow holds firm. Temperatures continue to be either seasonal or even slightly below normal for this time of year. Look for more low clouds and fog through the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures will once again be in the 60's and 70's near the beaches. Inland areas will warm nicely in to the 80's and low 90's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will slowly build over the entire Southwest by about the middle of next week. This will bring in slightly warmer temperatures, especially inland. The reason is that the marine layer will be hindered just enough to limit the clouds and cool sea breeze. By about next Thursday or Friday, look for all areas to warm at least a few degrees and stay that way through at least next weekend. In the meantime, just expect a fairly persistent marine layer and temperatures similar to what we have seen the last several days.