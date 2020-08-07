Friday morning forecast Aug. 7th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will heat up by a couple of degrees. The valleys will see temperatures in the 80s. The coast will have temperatures in the 60s to 70s with morning clouds. Temperatures will still remain below normal by a few degrees, making for June-like conditions.

The Five Cities area will see the most cloud cover throughout the day, keeping conditions mild. Most cities will see sunny skies in the afternoon. Clouds will clear away earlier each day for the next few days. Inland will have especially sunny skies by Sunday.

Conditions will be stagnant into next week, seeing little change from the weekend. There will be little wind, except for some gusts near Goleta into Friday.