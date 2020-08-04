Tuesday evening forecast Aug. 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will drop to 4 to 8 degrees below normal by Thursday with night and morning low clouds and fog covering all coast and valleys. A slight warm up is expected over the weekend but low clouds and fog will continue near the coast.

Marine layer depth expected to increase a little more Tuesday night then likely deepest Thursday morning when the trough axis is directly over the state. That should also be the coolest day with most areas 4-8 degrees below normal. Both days clouds will push well into the coastal valleys with slow clearing towards the beaches. Highs along the coast in the low 60s to low 70s, inalnd areas dropping into the 80s. Lows will be in the 50s.

There will be a little northerly wind event for southwestern Santa Barbara County Tuesday evening but mostly below advisory levels, with the marine layer in place it's possible winds will be confined to the foothills and mountains and not surface at the coast. Either way impacts will be minimal.

The trough will still be around Friday but weaker and the little bit of warming aloft will translate to a shallower marine layer, earlier clearing of areas away from the immediate coast, and at least a slight bump in temps inland.

Really quiet pattern after Friday with just minor temperature variations day to day. Weakening of the trough over the weekend should allow temps to rise a degree or two over the weekend. After that it's a little uncertain what the trough will do but probably no more than a degree or two of difference each day with continued night and morning low clouds and fog for at least coastal areas and likely some valleys as well.