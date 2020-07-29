Wednesday morning forecast July 29

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are staying around average, but will heat up to above average by the weekend. The marine layer will bring clouds and fog to both the coast and the valleys. For the coast, those clouds will stick around for most of the day.

The valleys will reach much higher temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s. It will heat up starting Thursday, with hot temperatures staying through the weekend. Some valley areas will reach the triple digits. With dry, hot weather, there is a greater chance of fire.

The marine layer will weaken by Saturday, bringing more sunshine. Then, patchy morning clouds and fog will return on Sunday. Northwest winds will bring a soft breeze. Early mornings will remain in the 60s on the coast and in the 50s in the valleys.