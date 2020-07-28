Tuesday evening forecast July 28th

Local Forecast

Near normal conditions through Wednesday with coastal and valley marine layer. Building high pressure aloft and locally breezy northwest winds will result in very warm and dry conditions Thursday through early next week, warmest Thursday through Saturday. Heat-related illness for sensitive populations and fire weather concerns exist. Cooling trend Sunday through Wednesday.



Little change in the overall conditions between Tuesday and Wednesday, expecting the marine layer and low clouds to behave similarly tonight as they did last night. Starting off our day with cloud cover, sunshine in the afternoon and highs near normal.



The heat wave is still on for the end of this week, with Friday being the hottest. High pressure aloft, currently centered over northern Baja, will strengthen and push northward through Thursday, then strengthen through Friday when its core will be over western Arizona. This shift will also weaken the onshore flow, expect gusty northerly winds to pick up. This combination will bring us more sunshine and much warmer highs. Coastal areas on Thursday, Friday & Saturday will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Heat Advisories are possible in Paso Robles where triple digits are likely for a couple days.

Gradual cooling trend Sunday through Wednesday.