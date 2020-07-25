Saturday Evening Forecast July 25th

Local Forecast

Another very quiet and seasonal day for much of the region. No real weather concerns or watches/advisories are in play as we look toward the last Sunday of July! The marine layer will continue to play a big part in our weather story fog and low clouds for the late night and early morning hours. Most areas should see at least a little sunshine by the afternoon, but some beaches could see the clouds linger very late. Temperatures will once again be very mild for the coastal plains and much warmer farther inland. We are enjoying a very typical mild pattern as air masses remain pretty stationary with high pressure to our east and low to our west. This creates a steady onshore flow and that's why it's been so mild and pleasant! We do see high pressure strengthening by late in the work week and that will help to squash the marine layer allowing for quicker burn offs and a warming trend by next weekend. However, while inland areas will definitely get warm and even hot, we don't see anything too extreme at this time. As for the tropics, it is very busy to say the least! In the Pacific, Douglas is taking aim at Hawaii and that needs to be carefully watched in to early next week. Hanna is will continue to affect Texas with the possibility of another system developing right behind her in the Gulf of Mexico. Fortunately, Gonzalo who looked to enter the Caribbean, is fizzling out quickly and should be completely gone shortly!