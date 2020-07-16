Thursday evening forecast – July 16

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Today we saw temperatures slightly warmer but relatively consistent with Wednesday's highs. Tonight we're expecting a calm night with coastal clouds moving in after sunset. Those low clouds will move into some valley areas overnight. Overnight lows will range between the low 50s inland to upper 50s near the coast.

If we see any change on Friday, it will be the continuation of the slight warming trend that is expected to stretch into the weekend. Santa Barbara and Ventura County beaches will see clearing by late morning, though it could be more gradual farther north. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s along the coast. Inland areas will be warmer but remain pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper-80s expected.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm with a similar morning fog pattern. The warming trend will continue into Monday before cooler temperatures begin to arrive Tuesday.