Wednesday evening forecast July 15th

Local Forecast

Daytime high temperatures will be trending slightly warmer going into the weekend. However, night through morning low clouds will still push onshore and into the coastal valleys each night, with clouds clearing out to the coast each day. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon and evening hours into the weekend.



Another day of slow marine layer clearing, especially in southern Santa Barbara County. Thursday we will have similar coverage and arrival/departure times, with similar temperatures as well. Highs in Santa Barbara County beaches will be in the 70s with inland areas in the 80s.



By Friday an upper ridge building from the southeast will start to have a little more influence and begin a slow warming trend that will continue through the weekend. The marine layer will shrink slightly resulting in earlier burnoffs at least for inland areas. There will be enough of an onshore flow to at least maintain a chance of lingering clouds at the beaches. By Saturday most locations should be back to normal temperatures, if not a degree or two above.



A couple degrees of additional warming Sunday with warmer coastal valley highs topping out in the mid to high 90s. Then temps leveling off or for coastal areas cooling slightly Monday as the high starts to retreat and onshore gradients start ticking up again. Those trends will continue and spread inland through the first part of next week with highs back down to near normal levels.