Monday evening forecast July 13th

Local Forecast

A cooling trend will continue through mid week with daytime highs near to slightly below normal. night through morning low clouds will push onshore and into the coastal valleys each night, then clear to near the coast each day by noon. A slight warming trend is expected by later in the week.

Monday we finally got some much needed relief from the heat as the ridge of high pressure weekend and onshore trends increased. This cooled temperatures down several degrees.

Overnight low clouds and fog will return and stick with us through the morning hours. By Tuesday temps will be very close to normal levels then falling slightly below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Coastal areas will be in the 70s with inland areas in the 80s.

The mild seasonable weather will stick with us for the rest of the work week. Expect morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures.



A gradual warming trend will kick in at the end of the week heading into the weekend. This will give us a tad more sunshine and temperatures will tick up a couple degrees. Inland areas will get a modest warm up thanks to the strengthening ridge of high pressure.