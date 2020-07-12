Sunday Evening Forecast July 12th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Inland heat is being countered by a weak sea breeze just enough to make the beaches very popular this weekend! Currently, Heat Advisories are in effect for certain inland areas through Sunday evening. Patchy fog is expected along the coast for the late night and in to early Monday. Because the marine layer is fairly weak, it is not expected to go very far inland. However, it will tend to sit lower to the ground and that could create some patchy dense fog. No official watches or advisories are in effect, but reduced driving visibilities are possible, so be careful!

A massive dome of sinking air which is also referred to as high pressure is currently located over much of the West Coast, especially the farther south you go. This is creating very hot conditions for many areas and we could even see some records broken. It is indeed a true heat wave when even Arizona is looking at breaking records. They expect to be hot in July, but could see highs approaching 120 to 125-degrees in many areas! Luckily for us, the marine layer has not quite left the arena so to speak. We are seeing just enough ocean influence to keep our coastal beaches and adjacent plains much cooler. With that said, our inland areas still saw 90's and even low 100's. The area of high pressure is expected to move east which will then spread the heat wave across a big chunk of the country. The good news is that much of the West Coast and even the interior Southwest will get a little break from the extreme heat. For us locally, that also means more sea breeze with fog and a very nice extended forecast!