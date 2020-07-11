Saturday Evening Forecast July 11th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Inland heat is being countered by a weak sea breeze just enough to make the beaches very popular this weekend! Currently, Heat Advisories are in effect for certain inland areas through Sunday afternoon. Triple digits are expected with much cooler readings as you get closer to our wonderful free air conditioner also known as the Pacific Ocean. For the overnight and in to Sunday, patchy and even dense beach fog is possible for the early morning hours. Most coastal areas should see plenty of sunshine, but some clouds could linger all day. And again, inland areas will be very warm to hot! A massive dome of sinking air which is also referred to as high pressure is currently located over much of the West Coast, especially the farther south you go. This creating very hot conditions for many areas and we could even see some records broken in areas. It is indeed a true heat wave when Arizona is looking at breaking records. They expect to be hot in July, but they could possibly see highs approaching 120-degrees in many areas! Fortunately for us, the marine layer has not quite left the arena so to speak. We are seeing just enough ocean influence to keep our coastal beaches and adjacent plains much cooler. With that said, our inland areas are still seeing 90's and even low 100's. A stronger sea breeze with more fog is expected as we head in to Monday and more so by mid week. That should help to cool everyone down, especially inland! We then see little change as we head toward next weekend. Just more beautiful weather!