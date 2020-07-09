Thursday evening forecast July 9th

Local Forecast

High pressure over the four corners region will expand westward through Sunday. This will bring a warming trend to our area with temperatures well above normal on Saturday and Sunday. The high pressure will weaken early next week, bringing cooler temperatures to most areas, and a return of coastal low clouds and fog by mid-week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to develop along the four corner states with hot and dry conditions on tap from Friday through Sunday. This will decrease the marine layer with limited low coastal clouds otherwise looking clear. Onshore winds expected across the interior valleys with gusts at 30 to 40 mph.

Peak heat is expected Saturday and Sunday with interior valleys in the 90s to 100s. Gusty southwesterly winds will be possible across the interior valleys but expected to remain below advisory. Heat advisories will be possible along with fire danger due to lower humidities and hot conditions. Coastal areas will be above average with highs in the 70s to 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will break on Monday with cooler temperatures. This will allow an onshore flow to strengthen, prompting a stronger marine layer. Temperatures will cool gradually with more coastal clouds and some relief into Wednesday.