Wednesday evening forecast July 8th

Local Forecast

High pressure will gradually strengthen over the southwest tonight through Sunday. This will bring a warming trend to the area with temperatures well above normal on Saturday and Sunday. For early next week, the high pressure will weaken. This will allow for cooler temperatures and a return of coastal low clouds and fog.

Expecting cloud cover along the coast tomorrow morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be above average in the upper 60s along San Luis Obispo County beaches, upper 70s for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties beaches, and 90s inland.

Friday an impressive heat wave begins, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the four corners. This will bring us temperatures well above average and mostly sunny skies. In fact by Saturday, coastal valleys will top out in the mid 90s to lower 100s, the coastal plain will climb to the 80s to lower 90s, and interior valleys and deserts will range

between 100 and 108. Sunday will be very warm to Saturday if not even a little warmer.

Winds are not expected to be much of an issue in the short term, with continued weak to moderate onshore gradients, there will be gusty southwesterly winds each afternoon/evening across interior sections. However, speeds should remain below advisory levels.