Tuesday evening forecast July 7th

Local Forecast

Low clouds are expected for some coastal areas Tuesday night, mainly along the Central Coast. Temperatures will be a little cooler Wednesday, especially for areas that see more coastal clouds. High pressure will build over the region late this week and through the weekend, bringing very warm and dry conditions to the area with elevated fire weather conditions.

Wednesday we will see a gradual increase in cloud cover along the Central Coast which will cool us down just a tad. Thursday increasing cloud cover in the overnight/morning hours down through the south coast and Ventura County will bring cooler by comfortable conditions by Thursday. Expect highs along the coast primarily in the mid 70s. Inland areas will still be sunny and this will keep them well above average in the 90s.

As for winds, it is still gusty around Gaviota, but winds are expected to stay below advisory levels.

The extended forecast will bring a lot of heat. A building ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures well above average under mostly sunny skies. Coastal areas will climb into the 80s with coastal valleys in the 90s and inland areas in the triple digits.