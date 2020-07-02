Thursday evening forecast July 2nd

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds will continue over the coast and valleys through Friday, but will become limited to coastal areas this weekend into early next week. A warming trend will begin Friday as high pressure builds aloft. Significant warming is expected inland, with highs 5-10 degrees above normal during the holiday weekend into early next week. Marine layer clouds will become more widespread by the middle of next week, along with cooler temperatures.

Thursday there were some lingering low clouds along the immediate central coast early this afternoon which may persist the rest of the day. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will cover the region this afternoon.

Friday a ridge of high pressure begins to build and this will bring us warmer conditions for our weekend.

Saturday and Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and highs above average in the mid 70s to low 80s along the coast and hot conditions inland. The warm weather will also kick off our next work week.