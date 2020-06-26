Friday evening forecast – June 26th

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Coastal communities saw similar temperatures Friday compared to Thursday, though inland area highs warmed a few degrees. Friday evening we'll see some breezy conditions in North and East San Luis Obispo County with lingering coastal clouds. Lows will reach the mid-50s along the Central Coast and mid-60s along the South Coast.



Tomorrow we'll see more of our June Gloom trend: morning clouds and afternoon sun, with highs remaining stable or slightly warmer. The South and Central Coasts should again reach the mid-70s in the afternoon, with cooler temperatures near Vandenberg and the Five Cities. Inland valleys will reach the 80s or low 90s.



Sunday will bring stronger onshore flow and cooler temperatures across the area. Inland areas can expect a bigger change, with afternoon highs potentially dropping 10 degrees or more between Saturday and Sunday. Monday's temperatures will remain on the cool side before a warm-up begins Tuesday.