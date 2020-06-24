Wednesday evening forecast June 24th

Local Forecast

Other than night through morning low clouds across the coasts and valleys, it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon hours through the coming week. Some beaches will remain cloudy through the afternoon each day. The mountains and interior areas will be a few degrees warmer than normal, while the coast and adjacent valleys will be near normal.

Tuesday we had morning cloud cover and afternoon sunshine. Along the coast, temperatures are down a couple degrees from this time yesterday across most areas as the upper ridge begins to weaken. The exception would be in Paso Robles where the daytime high skyrocketed to 97.



A weak trough over the pacific northwest will make a trek to the southeast along the CA/NV border tonight and Thursday. The marine layer will deepen in response to falling heights and onshore flow will increase in strength. Low clouds will once again push into all the coasts and coastal valleys. They will also likely be banked up against the lower coastal slopes as well. It will be tougher for the clouds to clear and beaches may remain cloudy throughout the afternoon. As for temperatures, despite stronger onshore flow, not expecting a large temperature change. Coasts and valleys should be quite similar to today, maybe down a degree or so due to delayed clearing. However, the interior areas and mountains will likely drop 2 to 4 degrees.



The trough hangs around on Friday as its progression to the southeast becomes a lot slower. The marine layer will remain quite deep with stratus once again spreading into the coastal valleys. Expect a tad more sunshine for your Saturday and temperatures along the coast in the 70s and inland areas in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday another trough will approach the area brining cooler temperatures and dropping us into the mid 60s to low 70s along the coast and 80s inland. The cooler weather will continue through the end of June.