Tuesday evening forecast June 23rd

Local Forecast

Other than night through morning low clouds over the coasts and coastal valleys, it will be mostly sunny through the week in the afternoon hours. The interior will be a few degrees above normal and the rest of the area near normal. There will not be much day to day change before a cool down is expected on Sunday.

On Wednesday other than some lingering low clouds over some parts of the immediate coast, sunny skies with some passing cirrus will be dominant the rest of the day. Temperatures along the coastal areas south of Point Conception will be a little cooler due to a little slower clearing and fairly strong onshore flow.

The trough will then dig southward and move along the CA/NV border on Thursday. there will be a pretty decent increase in onshore flow and heights will decrease more significantly. This will allow the marine layer to deepen. Not expecting much of a temperature change for the coastal areas, but there will be a few degrees of cooling a bit more inland. The interior areas will still remain 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

The June gloom pattern will continue into the weekend and beyond. Once the Thursday trough moves out of the area, a new and much deeper trough will drop out of the pacific northwest on Sunday and hang around the region into early next week. There will be a little bit of cooling across the interior on Saturday. Much more significant cooling is expected for Sunday into Monday when the trough is at its closest. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s in the warmest valleys.