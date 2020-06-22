Monday evening forecast June 22nd

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds and fog will affect coastal areas and likely the coastal valleys into early next week. Breezy southwest winds will affect the Central Coast each afternoon and evening into early next week as well. It will be hot over the interior through mid week, and temperatures elsewhere will be close to normal. A significant cool down will be likely by Sunday.

Monday we started off with lots of cloud cover, misty conditions and cool temperatures. Low clouds have cleared nicely out of most areas this afternoon. A few beaches may remain cloudy, otherwise sunny skies will prevail through the afternoon.

The upper high over Baja will drift northward tonight through Tuesday. The marine layer may become more shallow, but strong onshore flow will allow low clouds to cover the coasts and coastal valleys tonight through Tuesday morning. Not much change is expected for Tuesday's forecast as onshore gradients will remain strong, so once again expecting good clearing of low clouds over most areas with some beaches likely remaining partly to mostly cloudy. Coasts and valleys will remain near normal and the interior valleys will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

The high will weaken some on Wednesday as an upper-level trough dips into the pacific northwest, some high clouds may stream overhead to keep skies at least partly cloudy even in the afternoon. Temperatures may drop a couple degrees with a bit stronger onshore flow and lower heights especially along the coast, but will likely remain quite similar to Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and high temperatures will be in the 70s along the coast, 80s for most valleys and 90s in Paso Robles.

Looking ahead expecting morning clouds, and afternoon sunshine with temperatures within a couple degrees of normal for the rest of the work week.